Jayden enjoys helping out others

Jayden is a lovable girl of Caucasian descent. Wise beyond her years, Jayden is in the third grade and has an Individual Educational Plan to support her academic needs.

She loves to help her foster mother in the kitchen preparing food. She also loves to ride her bike, do arts and crafts, making slime, swim, and go to amusement parks. She does well with one on one attention.

In her foster home she is the youngest. She has two teen foster brothers in her home who she looks up to as role models and for guidance. This works well in her foster family as there is no competition with these older brothers for attention. She especially needs one-on-one attention in the morning when getting up, getting dressed and getting herself ready for school.

Jayden is loving, caring, and determined but is also cautious of others. Jayden loves grits and mint pistachio and chocolate chip ice cream.

Legally freed for adoption, Jayden will need one-on-one attention by her new family. This could be a two-parent family or a single-parent family with no other children in the home or much older children in the home. She will need a neighborhood with other children in which to play and interact.

Jayden has older siblings in foster care and in adoptive families in Western Massachusetts with whom she will need to maintain contact.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”