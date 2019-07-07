Male victim shot in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, marking third Boston shooting in 14 hours

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at about 4:36 p.m. near 42 Winston Rd. in Dorchester, said Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman.

A male was shot in Dorchester and transported to a local hospital late Sunday afternoon, marking the third shooting in Boston over a 14-hour period, according to police. He is also the 16th person shot in Boston since the Fourth of July.

Two men were injured in separate shootings in Boston early Sunday morning, and one was taken into custody on outstanding warrants charging him with assault and other violations, according to police.

In the first incident, police responded to 156 Stratton St. in Dorchester for a reported shooting just before 2 a.m., Moccia said.

A man in his late 30s was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, he said.

In a second unrelated incident, a 24-year-old man was shot in the hand at about 2:31 a.m. near 10 Wilmore St., in Mattapan, according to Moccia.

The man, who was not identified, had five active warrants issued out of Roxbury and Dorchester courts dating back as far as June 2017, Moccia said.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, violation of a restraining order, and resisting arrest, according to Moccia.

