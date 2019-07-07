2 men taken to hospital after homemade cannon-type device discharges in N.H.
Two men were injured Saturday night after a “homemade cannon type device” discharged when they were cleaning it in an Epping, N.H., basement, officials said.
Both men, a 56-year-old from Nottingham, N.H., and a 52-year-old from Amesbury, Mass., were taken to hospitals for foot injuries, Epping police said in a statement.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the Epping Safety Complex for the report of two people with gunshot wounds, police said. The two men were found by police in the bed of a pickup truck in front of the Epping fire station after their friends had driven them there following the incident.
The device, later revealed to be made from the barrel of a muzzleloader rifle, went off when the 56-year-old man was allegedly cleaning it after it was loaded and failed to discharge, police said.
The 56-year-old sustained injuries to his right foot and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The 52-year-old sustained injuries to his left foot and was taken to Exeter Hospital, police said.
The incident is still under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
