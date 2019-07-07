Missing Tyngsborough man found dead in the woods Sunday
A 65-year-old man who had been missing since July 4 was found dead in the woods in Tyngsborough Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Tyngsborough police reported to State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office that a body was found in a wooded area located about 30 feet off of Buckhill Road in Tyngsborough, officials said.
The body was later identified as John Porter of Tyngsborough, the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Tyngsborough police said in a joint statement.
No foul play is suspected, officials said.
Porter was previously reported missing to Tyngsborough police at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by the district attorney’s office, Tyngsborough police, and State Police.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.