Missing Tyngsborough man found dead in the woods Sunday

A 65-year-old man who had been missing since July 4 was found dead in the woods in Tyngsborough Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Tyngsborough police reported to State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office that a body was found in a wooded area located about 30 feet off of Buckhill Road in Tyngsborough, officials said.

The body was later identified as John Porter of Tyngsborough, the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Tyngsborough police said in a joint statement.