Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash in Leominster
A motorcyclist was medflighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leominster Sunday evening, officials said.
The Leominster Fire Department went to the scene at Prospect Street and Lawrence Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday for the report of a motorcycle accident and found the 25-year-old man “unconscious, but breathing with multiple trauma,” said Leominster Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Kirouac.
The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Kirouac said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leominster Police Department.
Further information was not immediately available.
