Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash in Leominster

A motorcyclist was medflighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leominster Sunday evening, officials said.

The Leominster Fire Department went to the scene at Prospect Street and Lawrence Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday for the report of a motorcycle accident and found the 25-year-old man “unconscious, but breathing with multiple trauma,” said Leominster Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Kirouac.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Kirouac said.