Promoting peace in Roxbury through sport and community

“We’ve got to always remember that the best that we can offer is love, peace, and community,” said Miranda, who lost a brother to gun violence in 2017.

State Representative Liz Miranda, who represents parts of Roxbury and Dorchester, is a member of Score 4 More, the nonprofit that organized the tournament, which drew about 500 players.

After a spate of violence starting on the Fourth of July, hundreds gathered at Jeep Jones Park in Roxbury Sunday for the conclusion of a two-day basketball tournament to promote peace on city streets.

Among those who played in the tournament was Matthew Drayton, 14, of Roxbury.

“It brings a good crowd,” Drayton said. “and I’m the type of person that, when the crowd’s out and the lights are flashing, I perform at my best.”

About 1,500 people attended the Community Peace Weekend, which along with the tournament also included face painting, musical performances, and a barbecue. Community members who have died from violence were also honored.

“Whether you live in Roxbury or Rockport, the entire Commonwealth should care that when a young person dies, it’s one life too many,” Miranda said.

The tournament was planned long before a string of shootings over the last several days. Since July 4, 16 people have been shot, according to Boston police.

The victims include a 35-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the foot, while celebrating July 4 at a Dorchester park.

During the overnight hours of July 4 to July 5, five more people were shot, according to Boston police spokesman Sergeant John Boyle. On Friday, six people were shot while they were inside a vehicle on Maple Street shortly before 11:15 p.m., police said.

Early Sunday morning, two men were injured in separate shootings: Shortly before 2 a.m., a man in his late 30s was shot at 156 Stratton St. in Dorchester, and at about 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the hand near 10 Wilmore St.

Also on Sunday, a man was shot around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 42 Winston St. in Dorchester, according to police.

All 16 shooting victims will survive, and police are investigating, Boyle said.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff and Globe correspondents Sophia Eppolito and Lucas Phillips contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.