Remembering Woodstock, 50 years on, at The Cabot

We plan to take that road trip one of these fine days. Meantime, we’re heading to The Cabot in Beverly , which has partnered with the David Bieber Archives for a free exhibit titled “Back To The Garden: 1969 & The Woodstock Era.” It features more than 150 items that recall and pay homage to the Aug. 15-18, 1969, event that drew more than 400,000 people to see acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, and the Who, among others, and bond with strangers, perhaps with help from recreational drugs.

We’ve heard a lot, and will hear more over the next few weeks, about the Woodstock Music and Art Fair — better known simply as Woodstock. Many see the “Three Days of Peace and Music” substance-fueled party on a farm in Bethel, N.Y., nearly 50 years ago as the culminating cultural event of the 1960s. The Globe recently wrote about an interesting archeological dig at the festival site, now owned by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and how the center’s museum is making the property and the story of the ‘60s accessible to visitors.

The exhibit is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m., through Sept. 18. For more information, including a list of Woodstock anniversary-themed shows, visit thecabot.org.

More history, plus fun: One of the prettiest rivers in all of Massachusetts is the North River, which empties into Massachusetts Bay between Marshfield and Scituate. It’s also Historic: Starting in the mid-1600s and well into the 19th century, this 12-mile, primarily tidal waterway was home to numerous shipyards that built hundreds of vessels for British traders, whaling fleets, and even the Navy. There’s hardly any vestige of those boom times on the river today, just the beauty of a serene stream navigable in small boats from the bay to Pembroke and Hanover. And that is where “The Great River Race” will be held Saturday for all comers in various categories, including paddlers in the “best decorated boat or boater” division.

Sponsored by the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, the event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Bridge Street canoe launch on the Norwell side of the river, where spectators have a great view from the bridge between Norwell and Marshfield. The races end 7½ miles upstream at the Washington Street Bridge in Hanover. There is an after-party at Luddam’s Ford Park in Hanover at noon and presentation of awards at 1 p.m. Visit nsrwa.org.

In Hamilton, also on Saturday, “Military Service Day,” featuring vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, and speakers, takes place rain or shine at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archive, located at the homestead, are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit apgardnerposthamilton.org.

In Concord, learn about the history of craft brewing in this corner of the country with Lauren Clark, author of “Crafty Bastards: Brewing in New England from the Mayflower to Modern Day,” in a talk sponsored by the Concord Museum on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Wright Tavern, 2 Lexington Road. After the talk (and for a small fee), there’s a tasting hosted by Saltbox Brewery of Concord and Barewolf Brewing of Amesbury. Visit concordmuseum.org.

Finally: We left it out last week for lack of space, but here’s the next lineup of attractions to which the nonprofit Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring free admission on Friday as part of its “Free Fun Fridays” program: Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Charles River Watershed Association in Boston, Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River in Fall River, Gloucester Stage Company in Gloucester, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, The Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxborough, Smith College Museum of Art in Northampton, and Springfield Museums in Springfield. Visit highlandstreet.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.