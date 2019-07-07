Small plane lands in yard of R.I. home
A small plane made an emergency landing in the yard of a home in South Kingstown, R.I. late Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-25, which was attempting to land at Westerly State Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in statement.
It is unclear why the pilot was forced to land at the home on Shannon Road in the Snug Harbor area of town.
South Kingstown police received a call about 5 p.m. reporting a low-flying aircraft in the area of Route 1 and Old Tower Hill Road, the department said in a press release.
Officers located the plane flying above Jerry Brown Farm Road. The pilot circled the area for several minutes before safely landing the plane. There were no injuries to the pilot or to anyone on the ground, according to police.
There was no additional property damage, but the plane was disabled, the release said.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
