This day in history

Birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 84. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 75. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 75. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 73. Actress Kim Darby is 72. Children’s performer Raffi is 71. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 70. Actress Anjelica Huston is 68. Writer Anna Quindlen is 67. Actor Kevin Bacon is 61. Country singer Toby Keith is 58. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 57. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 57. Actor Billy Crudup is 51. Actor Michael Weatherly is 51. Singer Beck is 49. Arctic Monkeys guitarist Jamie Cook is 34.

Today is Monday, July 8, the 189th day of 2019. There are 176 days left in the year.

In 1776, Colonel John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.

In 1911, cowgirl ‘‘Two-Gun Nan’’ Aspinwall became the first woman to make a solo trip by horse across the United States, arriving in New York 10 months after departing from San Francisco.

In 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a ‘‘flying saucer’’ that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.) Demolition work began in New York City to make way for the new permanent headquarters of the United Nations.

In 1950, President Truman named General Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman ended up sacking MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)

In 1965, Canadian Pacific Air Lines Flight 21, a Douglas DC-6B, crashed in British Columbia after the tail separated from the fuselage; all 52 people on board were killed in what authorities said was the result of an apparent bombing.

In 2000, Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first black female champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.

In 2014, President Obama appealed to Congress for $3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with the immigration crisis on the nation’s southern border, where unaccompanied children were showing up by the thousands (Republican lawmakers rejected the request). Washington became the second state to allow people to buy marijuana legally without a doctor’s note.

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he thought Trump believed his denials of Russian meddling in the US presidential vote.

Last year, divers rescued four of the 12 boys who’d been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand with their soccer coach for more than two weeks. (The remaining eight boys and their coach were rescued over the next two days.)