Two men shot in Boston early Sunday

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remained Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a 24-year-old shot in the hand at about 2:31 a.m. near 10 Wilmore St. in Mattapan, said Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman.

Two men were injured in separate shootings in Boston early Sunday morning, and one was taken into custody on outstanding warrants charging him with assault and other violations, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, had five active warrants issued out of Roxbury and Dorchester courts

dating back as far as June 2017, Moccia said.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, violation of a restraining order, and resisting arrest, Moccia said.

In an unrelated incident, police responded to 156 Stratton St. in Dorchester for a reported shooting just before 2 a.m., according to Moccia.

A man in his late 30s was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, he said. Police recovered ballistics evidence at the scene, Moccia said.

No arrests had been made in either shooting as of Sunday afternoon.

