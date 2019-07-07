Video shows bolt of lightning striking boat in South Boston

Wait for it..... This #lightning strike ⚡️ hit a boat at the Columbia Yacht Club in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday! Video Credit: Harry Minucci #MAwx pic.twitter.com/JekpFfZ1o9

The video shows a sailboat floating next to a dock at the Columbia Yacht Club when the bolt of lightning suddenly shoots down from the sky, striking the boat and causing a small explosion.

A video circulating online shows lightning nearly blowing a boat in South Boston to smithereens as severe thunderstorms swept through the Boston area Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service retweeted the video, saying it was a perfect illustration of why people shouldn’t be outside in stormy weather.

Severe weather caused heavy flooding in parts of Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties on Saturday as rainfall ranged from 0.5 to 2 inches. Some communities even canceled weekend firework celebrations ahead of the storms Saturday night, including Orleans, Salisbury, and Franklin, according to police.

The Boston Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment about the boat being struck, and the Columbia Yacht Club could not be reached for comment.

State officials have listed thunderstorm safety tips online, recommending that anyone outside immediately go indoors during severe storms. For those inside already, officials recommend staying away from windows and doors; avoiding showering, bathing, washing dishes, or doing laundry; and avoiding contact with metal objects like yard equipment or bicycles.

