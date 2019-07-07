Water ban issued in Franklin after fire at treatment plant

A fire at a water treatment plant prompted the town of Franklin to issue a water ban Sunday morning, officials said.

Police Sergeant Brian Johnson said he received a message from the director of the town’s Department of Public Works advising him that “due to a limited capacity to process, they are instituting a water ban” after a fire broke out at the plant Saturday night.

Residents may not use sprinklers or automated irrigation systems, wash their cars or the outside of buildings, driveways and other properties while the ban is in effect, according to a notice posted on the town’s website.