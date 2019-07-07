Woman in serious condition after being pulled from the water off Hull’s Nantasket Beach
A woman in her 60s who was seen “potentially drowning” on Nantasket Beach in Hull Sunday afternoon is in serious condition at South Shore Hospital after being rescued from the water, officials said.
Responders pulled the woman out of the water and transported her to the hospital after a 2 p.m. phone call alerted Hull police and State Police of the situation, according to a State Police spokesman.
No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
With the sunny, temperate weather prompting people to flock to water activities Sunday, officials also investigated two other unrelated offshore incidents near Plymouth and Martha’s Vineyard during the afternoon.
Advertisement
At 12:30 p.m., the Coast Guard received a call from the daughter of 78-year-old Lee Welch, who reported him missing after he left Edgartown on his 28-foot boat, according to a Coast Guard spokeswoman.
A Good Samaritan saw Welch “alive and well” on Block Island and reported his whereabouts, she said.
#UPDATE Welch was found on Block Island. A Good Samaritan reported to Sector Southeastern New England command center crews that Welch was not on his boat, but safe on land on Block Island. #SAR— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2019
In the incident near Plymouth, the Coast Guard searched for an unconfirmed person in the water Sunday afternoon after a boatman brought an empty, 8-foot inflatable boat to the Coast Guard Station in Sandwich.
#HappeningNow Station Cape Cod Canal and @Plymouth_Harbor found an 8- foot Inflatable found off Stellwagon Rock off Manomet Point. We are searching for an unconfirmed person in the water. #LabelIt #SAR pic.twitter.com/KmOQII1Y3v— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2019
However, the Coast Guard suspended its search after contacting and reaching the owner of the inflatable boat, a spokesman said.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com.