Woman in serious condition after being pulled from the water off Hull’s Nantasket Beach

A woman in her 60s who was seen “potentially drowning” on Nantasket Beach in Hull Sunday afternoon is in serious condition at South Shore Hospital after being rescued from the water, officials said.

Responders pulled the woman out of the water and transported her to the hospital after a 2 p.m. phone call alerted Hull police and State Police of the situation, according to a State Police spokesman.

No further information was immediately available Sunday night.