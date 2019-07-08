Bear activity and safety concerns close N.H. camping site in White Mountains

“The bears become used to seeing food in a campsite; they will go back to a campsite,” Mainville said. “They remember how they got the food the last time.”

The Tripoli Road dispersed camping area was closed due to increased black bear sightings caused by campers not storing their food properly, White Mountain National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Colleen Mainville said.

A camping area in White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire has been closed due to ongoing bear activity and public safety concerns, officials announced Sunday.

The site is located off Interstate 93 in Woodstock, N.H., and is usually a popular roadside camping site, District Ranger Brooke Brown said in a statement.

“The decision to close the site was only made after careful deliberation,” Brown said. “My staff [has] been tirelessly working to deter the bears from the location, while educating campers about the importance of proper food storage. Unfortunately, the bears have continued to receive ‘food rewards’ creating an unsafe situation for the public and my staff.”

White Mountain National Forest is advising that campers store food in a locked vehicle or bear container, keep campsites clean, and place trash in the bear proof dumpsters in order to avoid bears and other animals foraging for their food.

No one has been hurt from the bears, and officials do not know when the site will be safe to reopen, Mainville said.

