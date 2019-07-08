Boston police find two guns in car after stopping driver for defective brake light
Boston police arrested a man after finding two loaded firearms when they pulled a car over for a defective brake light in Dorchester Sunday, officials said.
Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Thomas Searcy, 23, of Boston, near 158 Harvard St. in Dorchester at 4:01 p.m. after they discovered firearms in his car during a traffic stop, Boston police said in a statement.
“While on patrol in the area of the aforementioned location, officers observed a motor vehicle operating with an inoperable brake light,” the statement said.
Officers searched Searcy’s car, a blue Saturn SUV, after they discovered he had a prior record, said Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman. They found two firearms in Searcy’s center console: a Taurus PT 738 .380 firearm with seven rounds of ammunition and a Titan .25 caliber firearm with one round of ammunition, the statement said. Officers also noticed his windows were illegally tinted, authorities said.
Searcy is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court, said Sandy Hudson, a spokeswoman for the court. Searcy is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, the statement said. Boston police also gave Searcy a traffic ticket for a defective brake light and excessively tinted windows.
