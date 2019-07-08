Boston police find two guns in car after stopping driver for defective brake light

Boston police arrested a man after finding two loaded firearms when they pulled a car over for a defective brake light in Dorchester Sunday, officials said.

Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Thomas Searcy, 23, of Boston, near 158 Harvard St. in Dorchester at 4:01 p.m. after they discovered firearms in his car during a traffic stop, Boston police said in a statement.

“While on patrol in the area of the aforementioned location, officers observed a motor vehicle operating with an inoperable brake light,” the statement said.