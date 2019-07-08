scorecardresearch

Braintree branch on Red Line delayed by 20 minutes

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,July 8, 2019, 12 minutes ago

Passengers on the Braintree branch of the Red Line are facing delays of 20 minutes because of a “person requiring medical assistance” on a train in North Quincy, the MBTA tweeted around 9:15 a.m.

The T did not say when the request for medical assistance was made, how long the train has been stopped and whether first responders are on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

