Braintree branch on Red Line delayed by 20 minutes
Passengers on the Braintree branch of the Red Line are facing delays of 20 minutes because of a “person requiring medical assistance” on a train in North Quincy, the MBTA tweeted around 9:15 a.m.
The T did not say when the request for medical assistance was made, how long the train has been stopped and whether first responders are on scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
