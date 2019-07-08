scorecardresearch

Two-alarm fire in Brookline knocked down

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,July 8, 2019, 2 hours ago
The kitchen fire was reported at a home on Russett Road in Brookline.
The kitchen fire was reported at a home on Russett Road in Brookline.(Brookline Police Department)

Brookline firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Russett Road Monday morning.

The Brookline Fire Department tweeted that the call came in shortly before 7 a.m. and Brookline police tweeted that the VFW Parkway was down to one lane in that area.

The Cambridge Fire Department tweeted that it had also responded to the 2-alarm fire at 208 Russett Road.

At 8:05 a.m. Brookline police tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and the fire chief was briefing the media.

