Galvin bets — and hopes — that 2020 Census won’t include a citizenship question

“The logistics of printing the questionnaires in multiple languages for distribution across the whole country, really, is almost prohibitive when it comes to the timeline,” said Galvin, who has opposed including the citizenship question and cheered the court’s ruling.

During an appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record” that aired Sunday, Galvin was asked for his take on the June 27 US Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Department of Commerce from asking about citizenship during the 2020 Census unless officials return to the courts and provide a valid reason for doing so.

The chances of a citizenship question making its way onto next year’s federal census forms appear low to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin.

Advertisement

“Basically what the Supreme Court did is they remanded it back to the District Court in New York, so the result is going to be more litigation.

“And as you know, President Trump tweeted something about delaying the whole census. I think that’s not realistic. It’s in the Constitution, and he can’t suspend the Constitution.”

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump said he was exploring ways to move forward with a citizenship question and “thinking about” issuing an executive order.

“We could also add an addition on so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision,” Trump said. “So we’re working on a lot of things, including an executive order.”

Trump on Sunday said that his administration was “moving ahead” with the census and called the costs associated with it “ridiculous.”

“But they’re spending 15 to 20 billion dollars on a census,” he said, according to a White House transcript.

“They’re asking everything, except ‘Are you a citizen of the United States?’ How ridiculous is that? So we are moving forward; we have a couple of avenues.”

Advertisement

Galvin said the question is intended “to sabotage the census in states like ours.”

A Brighton Democrat, Galvin said that statistical estimates show the state’s population is at about 6.9 million people.

“That’s clearly enough people to justify the nine seats in Congress that we now have, but if the count is badly flawed and we come in at a substantially lower number than that, then it presents a problem,” he said.

The “two big challenges” Massachusetts confronts in getting an accurate count are its foreign-born and student populations, Galvin said. He said foreign-born residents, including naturalized citizens and holders of green cards, account for about a million people.

“The increase in our population over the last 10 years has largely been because of the foreign-born population that’s come here,” Galvin said.

“The second factor, though — which people overlook — is the students. Students should be counted here if they spend most of the year here.”

Galvin’s office plans to conduct census outreach to seasonal populations this summer, informing them that their responses should be recorded where they live most of the time, according to a timeline posted on the secretary of state’s website.

Outreach to student populations is scheduled to begin in late August.