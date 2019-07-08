Baker stands by firing of former MBTA safety chief who alleged retaliation

“With respect to this, it’s complicated to talk about personnel issues, but I will say this: I was briefed by the T on this decision, and based on that I support the decision that they made to terminate him,” Baker told reporters after an event at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Baker, responding to a Globe report published a day earlier , declined to speak specifically about the allegations levied by the MBTA’s onetime chief safety officer in a complaint to the Federal Transit Administration.

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday stood by the MBTA’s decision to fire its former safety official, a longtime executive who alleged he was retaliated against for aggressively flagging safety hazards and pushing leaders to be more transparent about high-profile mishaps.

The MBTA has not publicly given a reason for firing Ron Nickle in March, about eight years after he became its safety chief.

A spokesman previously told the Globe that Nickle had misrepresented events and that the MBTA would review Nickle’s allegations, though his complaint was “replete with mischaracterizations and falsehoods.”

Meanwhile, on Monday Nickle said that he watched the MBTA’s safety program “erode” for years as leaders operated in a culture of fear of public criticism. Nickle said he was not given a reason for his termination, other than that there had been a “loss in confidence” and a decision to go in a new direction.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his allegations were made public, Nickle said he filed the complaint in May because he wanted the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to turn its safety program around.

Nickle also filed a whistle-blower complaint in June with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, saying he wanted to protect himself from further retaliation. Both the Federal Transit Administration, which oversees public transportation, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they could neither confirm nor deny such filings.

According to Nickle’s attorney, Charles Goetsch, OSHA could force the MBTA to reinstate Nickle, or force the transit authority to award damages to him, among several possible actions.

The MBTA did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

In his complaint to the federal government, Nickle accused the MBTA of firing him after he met with federal regulators about several worrisome safety incidents.

An MBTA official has said that Nickle failed to properly lodge his concerns with the Fiscal and Management Control Board, which oversees the MBTA, and that he had a duty to report any wrongdoing to the T’s general manager.

But Nickle said his office often ran into challenges when trying to bring up some safety issues: “I was fearful of termination,” he said in an interview. “I thought if I brought it forward, I would have been terminated.”

In his federal complaint, Nickle alleged MBTA executives and investigators wanted to misrepresent or omit some findings related to a February 2019 derailment after Nickle found that regular inspections should have discovered the long-term conditions on the track that led to a derailment.

The allegations prompted another round of criticism of the T and of the Baker administration, which have come under increasing scrutiny amid derailments and poor performance.

State Senator Paul Feeney, a Democrat from Foxborough who serves on the Legislature’s MBTA caucus, called for an immediate investigation.

“If these derailments and other safety problems were strictly an investment issue, that’s something the administration should tell us,” he said. “But I don’t think this is a question just about resources. If there was oversight in place, a lot of these issues could have been prevented. If we can’t provide basic safety, then we’re failing our constituents.”

US Representative Bill Keating said that it “shows the MBTA needs to immediately and publicly answer the outstanding questions on safety and demonstrate what they are doing to restore commuter confidence.”

Baker recently said he would seek additional money for long-term improvements on the MBTA.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, speaking at the same news event as Baker on Monday, declined to comment on Nickle’s claims, but he said it was important to make sure “the right people are at the right place” and understand the safety issues that come with operating an older fleet of trains.

Asked if he was confident the T was safe, Walsh responded:

“Well, they’ve been saying it is, and they’ve been saying that they’ve been working on it every day. I think they’re still doing some improvements here. We’re not up to full speed yet.”

