Here’s what you need to know about the Jeffrey Epstein case

Jeffrey Epstein is a 66-year-old billionaire hedge fund manager. His friends have included President Trump, former president Bill Clinton, and Great Britain’s Prince Andrew. A convicted sex offender, he now faces new charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy brought by federal prosecutors in New York.

What is he accused of doing?

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, which covers Manhattan, allege that Epstein sexually abused dozens of young girls — some as young as 14 — from 2002 through 2005 in both New York and Florida, paying the girls hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims. “Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York and Palm Beach,” the indictment said. He faces charges that could bring him a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

What happened in Florida?

Epstein was convicted a decade ago in Florida but the outcome of that case has sparked intense criticism. In 2008, Epstein reached a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida that allowed him to avoid federal charges and the possibility of life in prison for molesting dozens of girls. Instead he was allowed to plead guilty to Florida state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in a state prison, where he had work-release privileges for six days a week, 12 hours each day, during which a private driver picked him up and took him to a nearby office.

The lenient deal, which is being challenged in court, raised questions about whether he received special treatment because of his wealth and his political, business, and legal connections.

In the years that followed, in civil court proceedings, witnesses testified that hundreds of girls from around the world were brought to Epstein at different times.

Why doesn’t the federal non-prosecution deal in Florida apply in New York?

It wasn’t immediately clear how much overlap there is between the Florida case and the new case. But Berman, the US attorney, said at a news conference Monday that the federal non-prosecution deal Epstein received only applied to federal prosecutors in Florida. The agreement “by its terms only binds the Southern District of Florida. The Southern District of New York is not bound by that agreement and is not a signatory to that agreement,” he told reporters. There are also no double jeopardy implications because Epstein’s guilty plea involved only state crimes, while the current case involves federal law, The Associated Press reported.

Does President Trump know Epstein?

Trump has said in the past that he knew Epstein. Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy” whom he had known for 15 years. The comments have eerie overtones now.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” the president said at the time. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” Epstein has also been photographed with Trump at Trump’s Florida resort. And one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, said in court documents that she was recruited to give Epstein massages while she was working at Mar-a-Lago. A lawyer for Trump has denied that the two had a social relationship.

How does Alexander Acosta fit in?

Acosta is Trump’s labor secretary. He was US attorney for the Southern District of Florida when Epstein got his lenient deal. His actions have been under a microscope.

An investigative series by the Miami Herald last year revealed that Acosta was personally involved in the negotiations, and raised questions about his independence.

The Herald reported that the unusual deal had essentially shut down an FBI probe into whether there were more victims and whether other powerful people took part in Epstein’s crimes.

Berman noted at a Monday news conference that New York investigators were “assisted by some excellent investigative journalism.”

What’s next?

Prosecutors said they want Epstein, who has two planes and lives much of the year abroad, detained to prevent him from fleeing.

Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled in February that the government had violated the rights of Epstein’s alleged victims in the Florida case by not telling them about the federal non-prosecution agreement until it was finalized. That opened the possibility of nullifying that agreement.

In February, the Justice Department opened an investigation into the agreement and whether attorneys had committed “professional misconduct” in making it.

The former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said months ago that the administration was looking into the information about Acosta detailed by the Herald.

Various commentators have pointed out that Epstein could offer to cooperate with the government, but it wasn’t clear what he might have to offer in exchange for leniency.

Material from Globe wire services was ued in this report.