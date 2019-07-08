Holyoke man arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine and heroin

While conducting an inventory search of the car, the troopers found a “massive amount” of fireworks in the trunk and multiple bags of white and brown powder that had partially spilled out of a brown bag, police said.

Victor Pirela, 28, was pulled over for driving with a suspended license, police said.

A Holyoke man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking narcotics after two state troopers allegedly found cocaine and heroin in his trunk during a traffic stop, state police said.

Police then conducted a search and found about 50 Suboxone strips and 50 small waxy bags containing heroin, which appeared to be packaged for sale, police said

Police seized about 108 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine, they said.

Pirela was slated to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court, police said.

