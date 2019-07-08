scorecardresearch

8 injured in Bourne after multi-vehicle crash

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,July 8, 2019, 46 minutes ago

Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Bourne Monday, officials said.

Five cars were involved in the crash near the intersection of Sandwich Road and Weather Deck Road around noon, State Police said in a tweet.

Multiple children were injured. One adult had potentially serious injuries, the tweet said.

State Police and Bourne firefighters and responded to the scene, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing,” Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.