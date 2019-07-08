8 injured in Bourne after multi-vehicle crash
Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Bourne Monday, officials said.
Five cars were involved in the crash near the intersection of Sandwich Road and Weather Deck Road around noon, State Police said in a tweet.
Multiple children were injured. One adult had potentially serious injuries, the tweet said.
State Police and Bourne firefighters and responded to the scene, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing,” Procopio said.
No further information was immediately available.
