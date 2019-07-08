Spacey accuser, family due in court to explain missing cellphone

The two-time Oscar winner allegedly bought the then-18-year-old drinks after his shift as a busboy ended at the bar. Spacey then allegedly unzipped the man’s pants and fondled him.

Spacey faces a felony indecent assault and battery charge stemming from a July 2016 encounter with former WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh’s son at Nantucket’s Club Car bar.

NANTUCKET — The man accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, as well as the man’s mother, father, and attorney, are due to appear in court Monday to explain how the cellphone the man was using at the time of the alleged assault has disappeared.

Advertisement

Spacey has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have denied the allegations as “patently false,” describing the encounter as “mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

According to police reports, the accuser used his phone to record footage of the encounter with Spacey via Snapchat. He also texted and called his then-girlfriend that night.

Last month, Spacey made a surprise appearance in court, where his lawyers argued they should be allowed to examine the phone.

Spacey’s lawyers want to try to extract information they claim was deleted from the device, including text messages they say would help Spacey disprove the allegations against him.

Judge Thomas S. Barrett ordered the phone be turned over to Spacey’s lawyers.

But the accuser’s Boston attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, has said the accuser and his family don’t know where the device is.

Garabedian wrote that Unruh gave the phone to police in December 2017, around when the criminal probe began. He said police notes indicate the phone was returned to the father, yet the father has no recollection of receiving the phone, and the father, the accuser, and his mother don’t recall seeing the phone since.

Advertisement

The accuser “and his family have searched all the places where such a phone may have been stored,” Garabedian wrote in filings last month. “They have not found the phone.”

Garabedian said last month the family was “in the process of engaging a digital forensic expert to search for likely backups” of the phone.

Barrett has ordered the accuser, Unruh, and the father to come to court Monday to explain more.

Separately, Garabedian, who is well known for representing hundreds of clergy sex-abuse victims, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the man against Spacey late last month. But just one week later, the lawsuit was dropped “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

Marc Breakstone, a veteran Boston lawyer whose practice focuses on civil litigation, told the Globe last week the move could indicate Spacey has reached a settlement of some type with the accuser; if there is a settlement, he added, there’s likely a confidentiality requirement that will keep details private.

Breakstone said the filing could also indicate the criminal case could be in jeopardy.

But a spokeswoman for prosecutors at Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said: “The criminal case is independent of the civil case and will go forward.”

The charge Spacey faces carries penalties of up to five years in prison or up to 2½ years in jail or a house of correction, and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

Advertisement

The accusation emerged about a year before the criminal case began.

In November 2017, during an emotional news conference, Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.

The accuser, who has a different last name than Unruh, is named in legal filings in the criminal and civil cases. The Globe doesn’t identify alleged sexual assault victims without their permission.

Spacey’s film career has imploded since the fall of 2017, after numerous sexual misconduct accusations.

On Christmas Eve 2018, shortly after the Globe published a story online about the opening of the criminal case against Spacey, he surfaced in a bizarre YouTube video in which he appeared to assume the character he’d portrayed in the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Spacey was cut from the show’s final season amid the wave of accusations.

On Saturday, Variety, the entertainment news outlet, reported that British police detectives traveled to the United States in May to interview Spacey about six sexual assault allegations against the actor, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele