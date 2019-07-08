Man stabbed in carjacking incident at gas station in Taunton

A Bridgewater man was arrested in connection with a stabbing and carjacking that took place at a gas station in Taunton Sunday night, according to police.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot at the Sunoco gas station on Broadway at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday and found a 53-year-old Taunton man suffering multiple stab wounds.

Ryan O’Day, 29, of Bridgewater, allegedly attacked the man following a verbal dispute and drove away in the victim’s Audi, Walsh said in a statement.