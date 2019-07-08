Man stabbed in carjacking incident at gas station in Taunton
A Bridgewater man was arrested in connection with a stabbing and carjacking that took place at a gas station in Taunton Sunday night, according to police.
Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot at the Sunoco gas station on Broadway at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday and found a 53-year-old Taunton man suffering multiple stab wounds.
Ryan O’Day, 29, of Bridgewater, allegedly attacked the man following a verbal dispute and drove away in the victim’s Audi, Walsh said in a statement.
O’Day was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carjacking.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, police said.
This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Taunton Police Department at 508-824-7522.
