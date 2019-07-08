Beacon Hill lawmakers plan hearing to investigate RMV lapses

State Representative William Straus and Senator Joseph Boncore, the chairmen of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, announced Monday they will convene an oversight hearing at a date to be determined later this month “to conduct a public examination of management, notice and record-keeping issues” at the RMV. The notice did not list witnesses.

Top lawmakers on Beacon Hill said they’ll hold an oversight hearing to examine the bureaucratic debacle at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, a sign of intensifying scrutiny of lapses that were revealed in the wake of a deadly crash last month involving a Massachusetts driver in New Hampshire.

“There’s been a lot coming out. And I know that many senators from my chamber have come wanting more information,” state Senate President Karen E. Spilka told reporters. The committee chairmen decided it was time “to gather some more information, hear if there’s anything that needs to be done legislatively down the line, and take action if needed,” she said.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo said as more information has come out about the scandal, he and Straus agreed “it was imperative in terms of our duty as a legislative body that we also take an independent view.”

Baker, speaking at the same press gaggle, said he plans to collaborate with lawmakers on the hearing.

“We said last week, this was a fail,” Baker said, adding that his administration has hired an outside firm to perform what he called a “forensic review” of what went wrong at the RMV. “But I don’t think anybody believes that this is acceptable. And the Registry is working very quickly to right the issues associated with process and performance that created this in the first place.”

State officials said Friday that nearly 900 Massachusetts drivers accused of vehicular homicide, drinking while driving, and other serious offenses had been allowed to keep their licenses because the RMV ignored thousands of alerts from other states. And more may be coming, officials said.

The lapses came to light in the wake of a horrific June 21 crash in New Hampshire that resulted in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, allegedly caused by a 23-year-old West Springfield truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

Massachusetts officials said they failed to act on a notification from Connecticut officials after Zhukovskyy was arrested there on suspicion of operating under the influence six weeks before the New Hampshire crash, information that should have led them to terminate his commercial license.

Oversight hearings are not a routine occurrence on Beacon Hill, where committees spend the vast majority of their time reviewing legislation. Other high-profile examples in the recent past include a December joint House-Senate hearing in which lawmakers grilled gas utility executives about safety concerns following the Merrimack Valley explosions, and state Senate lawmakers spent hours questioning Mount Ida and University of Massachusetts Amherst officials over Mount Ida’s sale to UMass.

