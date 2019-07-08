Mayflower, USS Constitution to set sail with 2020 celebration in Charlestown

The celebration, which will also mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival on US shores, will include sessions on Indigenous history and highlight the impact that the ship had on those native to the land, officials said. “We haven’t always lived up to those ideals — history between the pilgrims and the Native Americans have shown us that,” Walsh said. “We must always be learning — willing to listen and learn — as we move forward from our past.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, noting the historic importance and complex aftermath of the Mayflower’s arrival, said the ship’s landing in the US launched the idea “that no matter where you are from, you have the rights to freedom and to opportunity.”

When the Mayflower and USS Constitution sail together for the first time next year, Boston will mark the occasion with a celebration at Charlestown Navy Yard.

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, the chairwoman of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe in Martha’s Vineyard, said at the event the Mayflower, its arrival and impact are bittersweet. “The impact that it had as far as the negativity on our native community is just really devastating, you know? We’ve lost so much between our peoples, our customs, our traditions. Laws and prohibitions were placed against us so that we couldn’t dress, be, practice our traditions or our spiritual customs,” said Andrews-Maltais.

But the event is also an opportunity to rectify incomplete information on an integral period of US history, she added. The six-day maritime fete, scheduled for May 14 t0 19 in Charlestown, will be free and open to the public and have entertainment, activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and no-cost tickets to enter the ship.

Magan Munson, the Mayflower Sails 2020 CEO, says during the celebration visitors will be allowed to enter and explore the ship, a 20th Century replica that was built to scale. The original vessel carried 102 passengers plus crew from the English port of Plymouth to the US.

“The Mayflower is a foundation of freedom and democracy in a lot of ways, but there’s so much more to it – the entrepreneurial spirit, the determination, the sense of community,” Munson said.

The Mayflower was in Plymouth, Mass., prior to its $3 million renovation. The ship was given to the US by England in the 1950s to honor the friendship between the two countries during and after World War II.

