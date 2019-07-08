One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following crash on Route 128

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-car crash overnight on Route 128 in Danvers, according to police officials.

According to a tweet from State Police early Monday, troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 21 in Danvers.

Police said they closed the road and transported one victim with serious, life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. It was unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.