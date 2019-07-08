Peacock that had been ‘terrorizing’ residents in N.H. captured by police

A peacock that has been “terrorizing” a neighborhood in New Hampshire has been captured, according to the Newton Police Department.

Police in Newton, N.H. posted a photo of the peacock in custody Sunday night.

“The Newton Police Department has captured the peacock who has been terrorizing residents of Rt. 108 in Newton and Plaistow for the past few days,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “Please contact the Newton PD at 603-382-5586 if you know where he belongs. Based on the area he was caught he could be from Newton, Plaistow, Merrimac or Haverhill.”