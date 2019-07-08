This day in history

Birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 92. Former defense secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 87. Actor Brian Dennehy is 81. Actor Richard Roundtree is 77. Author Dean Koontz is 74. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 72. Actor Chris Cooper is 68. TV personality John Tesh is 67. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge is 65. Actor Jimmy Smits is 64. Actress Lisa Banes is 64. Actor Tom Hanks is 63. Singer Marc Almond is 62. Actress Kelly McGillis is 62. Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr is 60. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 55. Modest Mouse singer-guitarist Isaac Brock is 44. Guitarist-producer Jack White is 44. Actor-director Fred Savage is 43.

Today is Tuesday, July 9, the 190th day of 2019. There are 175 days left in the year.

In 1755, British General Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to General George Washington’s troops in New York.

In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.

In 1850, the 12th president, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)

In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.

In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in New Jersey destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.

In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.

In 1962, pop artist Andy Warhol’s exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell’s soup cans opened at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles.

In 1995, Jerry Garcia performed for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field (Garcia died a month later).

In 2014, President Obama began a two-day visit to Texas, where he met with state officials, including Governor Rick Perry, to discuss the influx of unaccompanied children at the Mexico border.

Last year, President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected federal appeals court judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Kavanaugh would be confirmed in October after a contentious nomination fight.)