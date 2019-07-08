Victim in Fourth of July stabbing incident in Quincy has died
A Boston man who was allegedly stabbed by his wife in Quincy on the Fourth of July has died, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.
Biqiang He, 55, of 67 W. Newton Street in Boston, passed away at Boston Medical Center Sunday afternoon, Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
Quincy police responded to the stabbing on South Central Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on July 4 and arrested He’s 46-year-old wife, Huixian Liu on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder.
Liu entered a plea of not guilty at her arraignment at Quincy District Court on Friday and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 12, Morrissey’s office reported.
He was initially taken to Quincy Medical Center and then went to Boston Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
Morrissey’s office reported that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case for autopsy, but that process has not yet been completed.
