Victim in Fourth of July stabbing incident in Quincy has died

A Boston man who was allegedly stabbed by his wife in Quincy on the Fourth of July has died, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Biqiang He, 55, of 67 W. Newton Street in Boston, passed away at Boston Medical Center Sunday afternoon, Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Quincy police responded to the stabbing on South Central Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on July 4 and arrested He’s 46-year-old wife, Huixian Liu on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder.