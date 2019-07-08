‘It was nuts’: Owner of yacht that was struck by lightning in Boston says he’s thankful no one was hurt

Wait for it..... This #lightning strike ⚡️ hit a boat at the Columbia Yacht Club in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday! Video Credit: Harry Minucci #MAwx pic.twitter.com/JekpFfZ1o9

The 33-year-old South Boston resident left his boat moored at the Columbia Yacht Club and was at his house, just a couple blocks away, when he heard the loud noise of lightning hitting something .

On Saturday Drew Plominski was prepping his yacht for the Marblehead to Halifax Ocean Race. The 30-foot vessel, named Perseverance, was just about ready. He, along with his wife and three friends, planned to leave on Sunday morning to compete in the 363-mile biennial race to Nova Scotia.

“We heard the strike in our house,” Plominski said in a telephone interview Monday. “It shook the floor.”

All he could think was: “Man, I hope that wasn’t our boat.”

But, sadly, it was.

Another member at the yacht club had been shooting video of the storm when the lightning hit Perseverance. The video captured the very moment that the lightning bolt came down from the sky and struck the mast of the yacht, sending sparks flying.

Luckily, no one was on board.

“It was nuts,” Plominski said. “We were down there 15 minutes before. We were just waiting for rain to die down before we went down there again.”

Plominski said Perseverance is still afloat in the water, and he’s waiting to find out the total extent of the damage.

“All the electronics are fried,” he said.

Needless to say, Plominski had to withdraw from the Marblehead to Halifax Ocean Race.

“I’d been preparing for it over a year,” he said. Two of his friends had flown in from the West Coast for the event, which is held every other year.

For now he’s just thankful that no one was hurt.

“We’ll try for the next one,” he said.

