Wildfire smoke from Canada may create a red sunset in Boston Monday night
A possible red sunset will fall over Boston Monday evening due to drifting wildfire smoke, National Weather Service Boston meteorologist Benjamin Sipprell said.
Wildfire smoke from east of Lake Winnipeg in Canada will be drifting into Boston Monday, the Weather Service tweeted Monday morning.
Possibly a red sunset this evening. Wildfire smoke from E of Lake Winnipeg in Canada drifting across the Great Lakes & E NY.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 8, 2019
Smoke from the wildfires is expected to drift across the Northeastern U.S. over the next couple of days given light winds & high pressure in place. pic.twitter.com/cF61nfXqgO
A red sunset develops when a “smoky layer creates a red tinge” to the sun, Sipprell said. The event is expected to last a few days due to light winds not blowing the smoke out of the area, Sipprell said.
