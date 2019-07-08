Wildfire smoke from Canada may create a red sunset in Boston Monday night

Possibly a red sunset this evening. Wildfire smoke from E of Lake Winnipeg in Canada drifting across the Great Lakes & E NY. Smoke from the wildfires is expected to drift across the Northeastern U.S. over the next couple of days given light winds & high pressure in place. pic.twitter.com/cF61nfXqgO

Wildfire smoke from east of Lake Winnipeg in Canada will be drifting into Boston Monday, the Weather Service tweeted Monday morning.

A possible red sunset will fall over Boston Monday evening due to drifting wildfire smoke, National Weather Service Boston meteorologist Benjamin Sipprell said.

A red sunset develops when a “smoky layer creates a red tinge” to the sun, Sipprell said. The event is expected to last a few days due to light winds not blowing the smoke out of the area, Sipprell said.

