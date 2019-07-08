Woman, 69, pulled from water off Nantasket Beach Sunday has died
A woman who was pulled from the water off Nantasket Beach in Hull Sunday afternoon has died, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement.
At around 1:56 p.m. Sunday, Hull police and State Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman who had been pulled from the water near 123 Beach Ave. Bystanders were attempting to perform life-saving measures on Amy White, 69, when emergency personal arrived, officials said.
White, who lived in Hull, was transported to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation but no foul play is suspected, officials said.
