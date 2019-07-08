Woman, 69, pulled from water off Nantasket Beach Sunday has died

A woman who was pulled from the water off Nantasket Beach in Hull Sunday afternoon has died, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement.

At around 1:56 p.m. Sunday, Hull police and State Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman who had been pulled from the water near 123 Beach Ave. Bystanders were attempting to perform life-saving measures on Amy White, 69, when emergency personal arrived, officials said.