Boston Marathon runners raise a record $38.7 million for charity

Athletes competing through the Boston Athletic Association’s Official Charity Program raised $20.3 million, $14 million was raised through John Hancock’s Non-Profit Program, and other runners raised $4.4 million, officials said.

The previous record of $38.4 million set in 2014 was broken in April by fundraising athletes running for 297 organizations. This record number is also a 6 percent, or 2 million, increase from last year’s total, the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock said.

Boston Marathon runners who competed on behalf of non-profit organizations raised $38.7 million this year, an all-time fundraising record, the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock Life Insurance Company announced Tuesday.

“This year’s record-setting fundraising totals are just the most recent example of how our athletes continue to raise the bar at the Boston Marathon,” Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We are immensely proud to be associated with the athletes and organizations participating in our charity programs.

“Each dollar raised through these athletes will have a profound impact on our communities. And we’re very thankful to our friends at John Hancock, with whom we proudly reflect on another great year of fundraising.”

The Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock’s Non-Profit Program provide non-profit organizations with guaranteed entries into the race that are then filled with athletes to fundraise for the non-profit, the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock said. All of the 2019 non-profit organizations and runners that supported them can be found here.

“This fundraising record is a significant achievement that helps make our city and region a healthier, more equitable place,” Marianne Harrison, president and CEO of John Hancock, said in a statement. “I am proud that John Hancock’s longstanding Boston Marathon sponsorship continues to drive meaningful social impact, and I thank our non-profit partners and everyone who ran, donated, and volunteered.”

