Cambridge police search for man who struck woman, grabbed stroller
Cambridge police are searching for a man who struck a woman and then grabbed her stroller Tuesday morning in Cambridge.
The unidentified man allegedly yelled at the woman and hit her with a phone near the intersection of Harvard Street and Prospect Street around 9:40 a.m.
He then grabbed and attempted to pull the stroller, which was carrying the woman’s 1-year-old child, police said in a statement.
The suspect fled barefoot towards Inman Square after the attack, according to a statement by police.
Officials describe the man as white and in his late 20s, wearing a multi-colored hat, green shirt, and khaki shorts.
The woman refused medical treatment for herself and her toddler.
Cambridge police encourage anyone with information to call 617-349-3300.
