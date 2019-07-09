scorecardresearch

Cambridge police search for man who struck woman, grabbed stroller

By Cynthia Fernandez Globe Correspondent,July 9, 2019, 2 minutes ago

Cambridge police are searching for a man who struck a woman and then grabbed her stroller Tuesday morning in Cambridge.

The unidentified man allegedly yelled at the woman and hit her with a phone near the intersection of Harvard Street and Prospect Street around 9:40 a.m.

He then grabbed and attempted to pull the stroller, which was carrying the woman’s 1-year-old child, police said in a statement.

The suspect fled barefoot towards Inman Square after the attack, according to a statement by police.

Officials describe the man as white and in his late 20s, wearing a multi-colored hat, green shirt, and khaki shorts.

The woman refused medical treatment for herself and her toddler.

Cambridge police encourage anyone with information to call 617-349-3300.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.