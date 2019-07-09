Charges expected after rabbit with rope around its neck found in N.H. river

Raymond police said kayakers found the rabbit struggling in the Lamprey River late Sunday afternoon. They said the rope around the rabbit’s neck was attached to a five-pound weight.

RAYMOND, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say animal cruelty charges are expected following the discovery of a rabbit with a rope around its neck in a river.

Matthew Cobb, a veterinarian, told WMUR-TV that the treatment of the rabbit was ‘‘sick.’’ He said the rabbit swallowed a lot of river water but is recovering.

“Animals will fight awful hard to stay alive, and she obviously tried hard,” Cobb said. “The rabbit is extremely lucky that somebody noticed and took the effort to help her out, because she wasn’t going to make it otherwise.”

Police said the rabbit is a pet, and animal cruelty charges are pending against a juvenile. The investigation is continuing.