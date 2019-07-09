Cyclist seriously injured in Brewster
A cyclist was seriously injured by a vehicle in Brewster shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, an official said.
The 32-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Millstone Road, Brewster Fire Captain Chris Flavell said.
He was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport and then flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Flavell said.
No further information was available late Tuesday night.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.