1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Waltham
One man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waltham Tuesday morning, police said.
Waltham police responded to a call of a reported crash around 7:07 a.m., Waltham police Sergeant William Gallant said.
An initial investigation found that the two vehicles were traveling on Pine Street, with one heading east and one heading west, Gallant said.
A 37-year-old man driving the eastbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Elm Street and made contact with the other vehicle, Gallant said. The second vehicle, which was driven by a 51-year-old man, then hit a telephone pole.
A 50-year-old man in the vehicle that hit the pole was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Gallant said.
The drivers of the vehicles were also taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The drivers are Waltham residents, Gallant said.
Waltham police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash.
