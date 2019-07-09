Downed trolley wires spark bus fire in Cambridge

Downed trolley wires apparently sparked an MBTA bus fire in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a road to traffic shortly before the evening commute, authorities said.

The fire occurred on Huron Avenue, near the intersection with Concord Avenue, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.

An initial investigation indicated that one bus became entangled with power lines, knocking them down, and a second bus struck the downed lines, causing the fire, Warnick said. Cambridge firefighters put out the fire. There were no injuries, aside from a bus driver being medically evaluated, authorities said.