Downed trolley wires spark bus fire in Cambridge
Downed trolley wires apparently sparked an MBTA bus fire in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a road to traffic shortly before the evening commute, authorities said.
The fire occurred on Huron Avenue, near the intersection with Concord Avenue, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.
An initial investigation indicated that one bus became entangled with power lines, knocking them down, and a second bus struck the downed lines, causing the fire, Warnick said. Cambridge firefighters put out the fire. There were no injuries, aside from a bus driver being medically evaluated, authorities said.
The incident prompted the stretch of Huron Avenue between Concord Avenue and Reservoir Street to be closed Tuesday afternoon while the downed power lines were repaired.
Messages left with Transit Police were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
