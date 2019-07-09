Drone footage shows sharks fighting each other off Cape Cod

Skomal said he often sees bite marks and scars on both male and female sharks, but this video is some of the first visual evidence of one of these interactions taking place.

Marine researchers have seen “plenty of evidence” that suggests that white sharks off of Massachusetts beaches aggressively interact with each other, said Greg Skomal, senior fisheries scientist with the state Division of Marine Fisheries.

Researchers are hoping to learn more about white shark interaction from drone footage that captured two sharks bumping into each other off the coast of Chatham on Monday.

“We have assumed for years based on those marks that these kinds of social interactions are happening, but we’d never seen one before,” said Skomal.

Advertisement

The video, which was taken by a private individual, was posted on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Twitter account Tuesday morning.

FIRST FOOTAGE EVER! Drone footage of an interaction between two white sharks off the coast of Chatham yesterday, taken by Nate Jensen. Our local shark science team is hoping to see the high res version to learn more about the interaction. pic.twitter.com/L0cRedh7fv — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 9, 2019

The footage could potentially show some kind of dominance hierarchy, a territorial response, or even a reproductive interaction, Skomal said.

“We’re actually looking the video over and doing some deeper analysis to determine who these individuals were, what sizes they were, were they male or female, that kind of thing,” Skomal said.

Skomal said he won’t be able to draw any major conclusions from the video, but it’s “exciting” nonetheless.

The conservancy reported that Skomal tagged three white sharks on Monday — two off Nauset Beach and one off Chatham. The research team also saw two predations off of Monomy, according to another tweet from the conservancy.

The tweet included a photo of a shark and what appeared to be the top half of a seal.

Busy day on the water! @MassDMF’s Dr. Greg Skomal, working with AWSC, tagged three white sharks (two off Nauset Beach and one off Chatham) and the research team witnessed two predations off Monomoy. pic.twitter.com/ujiMudoLgS — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 8, 2019

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.