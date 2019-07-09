Elderly Florida couple killed in two-vehicle crash in Plainville

Lanciano was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the crash, the statement said. His wife, McAllister-Lanciano, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Ralph Lanciano, 86, was driving a Ford Focus with his wife Josephine McAllister-Lanciano, 93 before they collided with another car near 36 Taunton St. at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

A Florida couple died following a two-vehicle crash in Plainville Monday afternoon, officials said.

The husband and wife did not survive their injuries, according to the statement

The driver of the second vehicle, a Ford van, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and was later released, the statement said.

Advertisement

Plainville police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash. There are no charges filed at this time.

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.