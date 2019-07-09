Sam Geesaman, a bellman at the hotel in Bretton Woods, shot the photos after seeing the bear on the eastern veranda of the resort around 5 a.m. June 29, said Craig Clemmer, the hotel’s marketing director.

A worker at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire snapped photos of a bear appearing to take in the sunrise on a veranda late last month.

Even this bear thinks the sunrise over Mount Washington is beautiful.

The bear, Clemmer said, was looking directly at Mount Washington.

“It was not a registered guest,” Clemmer joked.

After snapping the photo, Geesaman shooed the bear away, back into the woods, Clemmer said.

“Any wildlife wants nothing to do with you,” he said. “If you make a little loud noise, they scamper off into the woods. It’s like a squirrel.

“They really don’t want to interact [with humans],” he said. “It was looking to take in a view and get back to its daily business.”

While the hotel sees its fair share of wildlife — it is surrounded by acres of national forest, Clemmer said — seeing a bear is quite unusual.

“We see all the woodland creatures,” Clemmer said, including deer, moose, fox, and eagles, “but it is slightly unusual for a bear to get up on the veranda.”

Clemmer said the hotel takes precautions to try and keep bears away, including a rule prohibiting food on the veranda.

Since June 29, there have been no other reports of the bear reappearing on the property, he said.