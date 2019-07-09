FBI offering reward for identifying dangerous ‘Inconvenient Crook’ in robbery spree

The robber demanded money from seven gas stations on nine occasions: AL Prime Energy in Randolph; Roger’s Services in Hyde Park; TNT Automotive in Randolph; W&G Express/Service Station in Roslindale; and Mobil in Hyde Park, Canton, and Stoughton, the statement said.

The FBI is seeking information about an armed robber, nicknamed the “Inconvenient Crook,” who allegedly robbed at least seven gas stations in the Boston area between August 2018 and March 2019, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI is searching for this armed robber believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

“The suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is described as a male, likely in his 20s to 30s,” the statement said.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest.

“In each holdup, the suspect wore dark clothing and a face covering. The suspect appeared to be armed and, in some of the robberies, he walked with a distinctive limp,” the statement said.

During each of the robberies, he approached the cashiers and demanded money. On seven occasions, he brandished a firearm, and on two occasions, he threatened to shoot the cashiers. While demanding money at one of the stores, he claimed he had “child support to pay,” and at another, he allegedly told the cashier he needed diapers.

“We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s armed, he’s dangerous, and his actions in each of the robberies were brazen. We’re asking the public to take a close look at these photos and video and to contact us if you know who he is,’ said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Boston police tweeted Thursday morning requesting the public help identify the robber.

#BPDCommunityAlert: Please help our law enforcement partners @FBIBoston as they attempt to identify the individual responsible for several robberies in the Boston area. https://t.co/GUQEV7fRfr — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 9, 2019

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 857-386-2000 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.