Lawrence teen sentenced to life in classmate’s murder

Viloria-Paulino’s body was found along the banks of the Merrimack River in December 2016. Authorities said Borges cut off his head and hands to make his body harder to identify.

Mathew Borges, now 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino in what prosecutors described as a jealous rage over a girl.

A Lawrence teenager convicted of killing and beheading a high school classmate was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Borges will be eligible for parole in 2046 — 30 years from the date of his arrest, said his lawyer, Ed Hayden. It’s the longest sentence Superior Court Judge Hélène Kazanjian could impose because Borges was 15 when he was arrested, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office, which prosecuted Borges.

In 2013, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court struck down life sentences without parole for juveniles, saying lifelong imprisonment for youths is cruel and unusual because their brains are not fully developed.

In an impact statement read in court, Viloria-Paulino’s mother, Katiuska Paulino, recalled her son as “the dreamer, the brother, the writer, and the poet.”

“Now with him gone, we feel like we can’t breathe,” she said. “Lee Manuel was and will continue to be our oxygen. He has been the soul of this family since he was born, and in spite of us standing here today, we are the living dead after he was brutally ripped from our side.”

Viloria-Paulino went missing Nov. 18, 2016. Police later found surveillance camera footage of him and Borges leaving Viloria-Paulino’s home and walking toward the Merrimack River.

Prosecutors said they believe Borges stabbed Viloria-Paulino to death over a girl Borges liked. Jurors saw messages Borges sent to the girl, accusing her of secretly having a relationship with Viloria-Paulino.

“I want you, but I’m thinking about all the guy friends you have. I won’t be able to deal with that. I’m too much of a jealous person,” Borges wrote the girl on Nov. 8, 2016. “I get jealous now, imagine if we were together.”

Borges also told the girl that, if he killed someone, his eyes would change.

“Take a good look at my eyes the next time we talk cuz that’s the last time ur gna see them like that ever again,” Borges wrote on Nov. 17, 2016, one day before Viloria-Paulino went missing. “I know what I’m going to do and I can’t do anything about it. People will notice a big difference in me once my eyes turn dead.”

A woman walking her dog found Viloria-Paulino’s body on Dec. 1, 2016.

In a statement, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said Viloria-Paulino’s death was a “loss that simply cannot be measured.”

“His family will never celebrate his graduation or his birthday. They will never know what he would have become,” he said. “Understanding that there is no number of years that can restore this family’s loss, it is my hope that they can now find some peace.”

Borges did not make any statements in court Tuesday. Hayden said Borges was following his advice so as not to compromise his appeal.

“He’s not irretrievably depraved,” Hayden said. “He was convicted of a horrific offense, but this is why juveniles are eligible for parole despite being convicted for first-degree murder.”

