Tuesday morning shooting is 18th since July 3

Boston’s recent spate of gun violence continued early Tuesday when a man was shot in Mattapan, making him the 18th person wounded by gunfire in the city since July 3.

The man was shot in the area of 511 Norfolk St. around 1 a.m., according to Boston police. He was found nearby on Elizabeth Street and taken to a city hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, a police spokesman said.

The predawn attack was the latest in a string of shootings that began just before midnight on July 3, when someone was shot at a street corner in Roslindale.