Man surrenders to Randolph police after 3 hours of negotiations

The man refused to leave the house, and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team was called to the scene.

Around 9:50 p.m. Monday, Randolph police responded to a report of a man in a house on Paine Road threatening to harm others with a gun. Upon arrival, police confirmed the report and discovered there was a woman in the house with him, police said.

A 60-year-old Randolph man surrendered peacefully early Tuesday morning after a three-hour armed standoff with police, officials said.

Police negotiated with the man for three hours before he surrendered, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but no injuries were reported. A handgun was seized as evidence from inside the home, police said.

The man will probably be charged, police said. No further information was immediately available.

