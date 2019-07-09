Martha’s Vineyard Airport re-opens after bomb threat
Martha’s Vineyard Airport has resumed normal operations after it closed Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Troopers responded when the threat was called in and secured the area, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. A State Police dog that is trained in detecting explosives swept the area, he said.
No additional information is available at this time.
