scorecardresearch

Martha’s Vineyard Airport re-opens after bomb threat

By Sophia Eppolito Globe Correspondent,July 9, 2019, 2 hours ago

Martha’s Vineyard Airport has resumed normal operations after it closed Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Troopers responded when the threat was called in and secured the area, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. A State Police dog that is trained in detecting explosives swept the area, he said.

No additional information is available at this time.

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.