Mass. State Police search for West Stockbridge teen

By Cynthia Fernandez Globe Correspondent,July 9, 2019, an hour ago

Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing in West Stockbridge for a week.

Nycole Tripodes, 15, was last seen on July 3rd.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches, and weighs 105 pounds.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or State police at 1-413-243-0600.

