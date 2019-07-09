Natick police catch burglar with device tracker

A family called police Sunday at 12:30 p.m. when they returned home from vacation and noticed their iPads were missing, Rossi said.

Police discovered Sunday that Steven Levasseur, 28, of Moultonborough, N.H. broke into two homes in Natick and stole $1,200 worth of iPads and $1,700 worth of jewelry, said Natick Police Lieutenant Cara Rossi.

“An officer asked one of the young adult children to use the find my device app and keep her posted. The young lady did that and was able to get a signal for the iPad on a nearby street,” Rossi said.

Officers went to Fairview Avenue to determine where the devices were, Rossi said, when a resident on the street came outside and said a family acquaintance had trespassed in their home.

Police discovered Levasseur in the home with stolen items in the garage, Rossi said.

“In his possession, there was jewelry and a camera and a cell phone and other items from another break-in that was subsequently reported by another person coming home in the evening,” Rossi said.

Levasseur went into the home because an acquantaince lived there, Rossi said. He was arrested on Fairview Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday.

“The property was found almost by accident really,” Rossi said.

Natick police do not know Levasseur’s motive. Levasseur was arraigned in Natick District Court Monday and charged with trespassing and two counts of receiving stolen property.

