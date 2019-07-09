Here are the dates Newbury Street will be closed to cars this summer

Open Newbury Street will continue during three Sundays this summer, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday.

Newbury Street will be closed to traffic and become a pedestrian-only walkway from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue on July 14, Aug. 25, and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walsh said. This will be the fourth consecutive year of the event on the popular shopping street.

“This series has become an anticipated summer event, and I hope residents and visitors will be able to experience all that Open Newbury Street has to offer,” Walsh said in a statement. “The family event is designed to welcome all, and I look forward to residents and visitors enjoying popular Newbury Street as a pedestrian path.”